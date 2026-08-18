NELCO Ltd, Krishival Foods Ltd, Karma Energy Ltd and Growington Ventures India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2026.

NELCO Ltd, Krishival Foods Ltd, Karma Energy Ltd and Growington Ventures India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2026.

Hardwyn India Ltd crashed 13.66% to Rs 9.48 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd lost 12.41% to Rs 947.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 82883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32277 shares in the past one month. Krishival Foods Ltd tumbled 12.26% to Rs 359. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11742 shares in the past one month. Karma Energy Ltd shed 11.68% to Rs 35.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 411 shares in the past one month.