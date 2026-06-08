Hardwyn India announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:5 to the existing shareholders.

Under the approved proposal, shareholders will get two fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for every five fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each held as on the record date. The company said the record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced in due course.

To implement the bonus issue, the company will issue 19,53,73,622 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each, amounting to Rs 19.53 crore.

The companys standalone free reserves stood at Rs 19.65 crore as of 31st March 2026.