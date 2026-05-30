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Hardwyn India standalone net profit rises 96.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 46.41 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India rose 96.55% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 46.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.23% to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 160.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.4136.30 28 160.05141.56 13 OPM %12.047.80 -12.6812.20 - PBDT5.422.91 86 19.7516.84 17 PBT4.952.49 99 18.0615.21 19 NP3.421.74 97 12.7110.75 18

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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