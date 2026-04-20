Hardwyn India surges after bagging orders from leading institutional projects across India

Hardwyn India zoomed 12% to Rs 25.11 after the company said that it has secured multiple orders from prominent institutional and government-backed infrastructure projects across India.

Offering further details, the company stated that the purchase orders have been received from several prestigious projects, including medical colleges, universities, and government establishments across states such as Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Concurrently, the company has also announced the launch of its ISI-certified floor spring. The product is engineered to deliver reliable glass door control, smooth closing action, and certified performance for frameless glass door installations. The product is particularly suited for high-traffic commercial and institutional environments.