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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Haria Apparels declined 12.50% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.940.97 -3 OPM %-17.02-21.65 -PBDT0.330.37 -11 PBT0.280.32 -13 NP0.280.32 -13

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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