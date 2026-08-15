Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Haria Apparels declined 12.50% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.940.97 -3 OPM %-17.02-21.65 -PBDT0.330.37 -11 PBT0.280.32 -13 NP0.280.32 -13
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