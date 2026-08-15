Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Haria Apparels declined 12.50% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.940.97-17.02-21.650.330.370.280.320.280.32

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