Harig Crankshafts reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 14.37 crore

Net profit of Harig Crankshafts reported to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 54.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 20.86 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.