Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 429.18 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries declined 29.66% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 429.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 460.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.429.18460.9611.6312.4937.8446.5222.4132.2016.6023.60

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