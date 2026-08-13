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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.66% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 429.18 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries declined 29.66% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 429.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 460.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales429.18460.96 -7 OPM %11.6312.49 -PBDT37.8446.52 -19 PBT22.4132.20 -30 NP16.6023.60 -30

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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