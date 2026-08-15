Harish Textile Engineers standalone net profit declines 22.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.18% to Rs 39.44 croreNet profit of Harish Textile Engineers declined 22.41% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.18% to Rs 39.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.4431.76 24 OPM %7.438.44 -PBDT1.681.93 -13 PBT1.281.50 -15 NP0.901.16 -22
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