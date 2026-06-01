Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harish Textile Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Harish Textile Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 36.36 crore

Net profit of Harish Textile Engineers rose 21.71% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2208.33% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 138.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.3632.71 11 138.49132.03 5 OPM %8.977.49 -9.183.96 - PBDT2.431.58 54 9.141.84 397 PBT1.991.16 72 7.390.16 4519 NP1.851.52 22 5.540.24 2208

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 44.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Delta Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 42.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit declines 95.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story