Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit rises 111.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 98.05% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers rose 111.43% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 98.05% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.6131.2781.9701.391.341.101.150.740.35

