Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariyana Ship Breakers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hariyana Ship Breakers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Hariyana Ship Breakers reported to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1490.91% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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