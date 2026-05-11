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Hariyana Ventures standalone net profit rises 135.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Hariyana Ventures rose 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.02% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.570 0 0.760.51 49 OPM %94.740 -78.9554.90 - PBDT0.57-0.04 LP 0.660.35 89 PBT0.55-0.05 LP 0.620.32 94 NP0.400.17 135 0.45-0.33 LP

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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