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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit declines 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit declines 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 124.92 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam declined 34.06% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 124.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales124.92116.46 7 OPM %4.557.05 -PBDT5.557.54 -26 PBT3.935.96 -34 NP3.935.96 -34

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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