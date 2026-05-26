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Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 147.13 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam rose 75.53% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 147.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.63% to Rs 29.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 539.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales147.13136.71 8 539.08513.91 5 OPM %5.844.81 -4.624.57 - PBDT11.007.64 44 36.0922.22 62 PBT9.115.19 76 29.1314.89 96 NP9.115.19 76 29.1314.89 96

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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