Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Harsha Engineers International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 27.06% to Rs 473.91 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International reported to Rs 47.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 473.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.78% to Rs 155.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 1626.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1407.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales473.91372.97 27 1626.791407.65 16 OPM %15.499.43 -14.7312.43 - PBDT78.1544.73 75 261.91203.90 28 PBT65.3934.87 88 215.25163.36 32 NP47.23-2.39 LP 155.2089.31 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Market edge higher as US-Iran peace hopes lift sentiment

Zen Technologies unveils suite of new products and defence tech solutions

First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story