Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 228.71% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 228.71% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.15% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 236.72% to Rs 12.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.321.01 229 12.933.84 237 OPM %00 -7.6616.67 - PBDT0.100 0 1.090.64 70 PBT0.100 0 1.080.64 69 NP0.050.01 400 0.800.54 48

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

