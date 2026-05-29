Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 1814.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 1814.29% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.97% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 6.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.