Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 2.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 2.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 14.72 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 2.50% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.48% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 51.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.7213.42 10 51.3749.03 5 OPM %4.425.07 -5.705.38 - PBDT0.941.14 -18 4.524.24 7 PBT0.750.89 -16 3.583.34 7 NP0.390.40 -3 2.382.30 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCX Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 17.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 86.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 63.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Shalby reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story