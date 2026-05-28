Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 2.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 14.72 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 2.50% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.48% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 51.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.