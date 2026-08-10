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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 95.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 95.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.83% to Rs 14.68 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 95.95% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.83% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.6811.76 25 OPM %-2.046.72 -PBDT0.271.25 -78 PBT0.031.01 -97 NP0.030.74 -96

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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