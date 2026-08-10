Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 95.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.83% to Rs 14.68 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 95.95% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.83% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.6811.76-2.046.720.271.250.031.010.030.74

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