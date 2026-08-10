Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 95.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.83% to Rs 14.68 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 95.95% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.83% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.6811.76 25 OPM %-2.046.72 -PBDT0.271.25 -78 PBT0.031.01 -97 NP0.030.74 -96
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