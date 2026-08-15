Hasti Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Hasti Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.09 -44 OPM %-80.00-11.11 -PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 NP-0.04-0.02 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content