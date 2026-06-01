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Hasti Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Hasti Finance reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.11 -73 0.180.45 -60 OPM %-100.00-7354.55 --2527.78-1808.89 - PBDT-0.03-8.09 100 -4.55-8.14 44 PBT-0.03-8.09 100 -4.56-8.15 44 NP-1.73-8.09 79 -6.26-8.15 23

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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