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Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.580.61 -5 OPM %10.344.92 -PBDT0.150.04 275 PBT0.120.01 1100 NP0.12-0.01 LP

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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