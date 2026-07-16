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Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 21.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 565.10 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 21.04% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 565.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 530.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales565.10530.50 7 OPM %13.3416.51 -PBDT108.02125.08 -14 PBT32.6440.28 -19 NP24.5031.03 -21

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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