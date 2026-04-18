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Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 67.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 545.85 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 67.33% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 545.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.03% to Rs 82.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 2149.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2039.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales545.85513.15 6 2149.582039.65 5 OPM %12.9517.68 -14.9816.71 - PBDT90.82128.64 -29 420.69462.52 -9 PBT17.0841.19 -59 111.75126.51 -12 NP11.3334.68 -67 82.3192.51 -11

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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