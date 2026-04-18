Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 67.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 545.85 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 67.33% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 545.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.03% to Rs 82.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 2149.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2039.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.