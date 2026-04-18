Hathway Cables & Datacom reported a 11.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.33 crore, despite a 6.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 545.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 58.05% YoY to Rs 17.08 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses increased 6.59% to Rs 543.79 crore in Q4 March 2026 from Rs 510.15 crore in Q4 March 2025. During the quarter, channel cost stood at Rs 300.76 crore (up 18.4% YoY), other operational costs stood at Rs 86.12 crore (up 6.57% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 20.35 crore (down 3.23% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 0.20 crore (down 33.33% YoY).

In Q4 FY26, revenue from broadband business declined 4.15% YoY to Rs 143.15 crore while revenue from cable television business jumped 13.15% YoY to Rs 391.61 crore. On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 11.03% to Rs 82.31 crore despite 5.39% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2149.58 crore in FY26 over FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Gurjeev Singh Kapoor as COO with additional charge as CEO with effect from April 20, 2026. He will take over as CEO with effect from 1 September 2026 upon completion of current CEO Tavinderjit Singh Panesars term on 31 August 2026.