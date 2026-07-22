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Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 9.72% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 3090.49 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 9.72% to Rs 133.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 3090.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2534.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3090.492534.91 22 OPM %11.3514.61 -PBDT321.96330.29 -3 PBT170.68201.31 -15 NP133.69148.08 -10

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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