Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 18.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 18.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 2577.63 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 18.32% to Rs 50.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 2577.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2242.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.76% to Rs 356.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 278.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.48% to Rs 9959.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8699.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2577.632242.85 15 9959.228699.76 14 OPM %9.1310.01 -11.8111.61 - PBDT205.60185.09 11 1044.04847.78 23 PBT59.7758.55 2 470.46377.30 25 NP50.8943.01 18 356.20278.81 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 27.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit rises 3600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Bosch Home Comfort India standalone net profit declines 27.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story