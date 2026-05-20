Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 18.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 2577.63 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 18.32% to Rs 50.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 2577.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2242.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.76% to Rs 356.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 278.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.48% to Rs 9959.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8699.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.