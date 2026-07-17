Havells India consolidated net profit declines 16.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.48% to Rs 6518.19 croreNet profit of Havells India declined 16.49% to Rs 290.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 347.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 6518.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5455.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6518.195455.35 19 OPM %7.159.45 -PBDT512.86575.49 -11 PBT392.29469.75 -16 NP290.38347.72 -16
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