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Havells India consolidated net profit rises 39.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 3:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 6705.20 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 39.63% to Rs 723.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 517.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 6705.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6543.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.83% to Rs 1690.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1472.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 22527.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21778.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6705.206543.56 2 22527.7721778.06 3 OPM %10.8811.57 -9.769.78 - PBDT1029.39810.55 27 2686.522390.89 12 PBT917.61700.89 31 2254.601990.49 13 NP723.06517.83 40 1690.561472.26 15

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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