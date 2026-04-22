Havells India consolidated net profit rises 39.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 6705.20 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 39.63% to Rs 723.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 517.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 6705.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6543.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.83% to Rs 1690.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1472.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 22527.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21778.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.