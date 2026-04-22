Havells India gains after Q4 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 734 crore

Havells India rallied 3.15% to Rs 1,370.10 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 40.58% to Rs 734.24 crore on a 2.38% rise in revenue to Rs 6,687.68 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 932.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up 32.05% YoY from Rs 706.15 crore.

However, EBITDA declined 4.4% to Rs 728 crore from Rs 761 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.9% from 11.6% a year earlier.

On the segment front, switchgears revenue rose 6.42% YoY to Rs 735.79 crore, while cables revenue increased 14.04% to Rs 2,474.13 crore. Lighting & fixtures revenue was largely flat at Rs 438.04 crore, up 0.52% YoY. Electrical consumer durables revenue fell 2.04% to Rs 975.58 crore, while Lloyd Consumer revenue declined 19% to Rs 1,513.82 crore. Other revenue grew 48.80% YoY to Rs 550.32 crore.