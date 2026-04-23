Havells India Ltd Slides 4.33%, BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 1.17%

Havells India Ltd has added 4.68% over last one month compared to 12.43% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.15% rise in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd fell 4.33% today to trade at Rs 1292. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.17% to quote at 59972.33. The index is up 12.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Paints Ltd decreased 1.49% and Voltas Ltd lost 1.22% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.07 % over last one year compared to the 2.79% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Havells India Ltd has added 4.68% over last one month compared to 12.43% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21050 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 44951 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1673.2 on 22 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1143 on 02 Apr 2026.