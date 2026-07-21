Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 23.74 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 35.42% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.7424.527.466.321.110.870.900.640.650.48

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