Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 23.74 croreNet profit of Hawa Engineers rose 35.42% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.7424.52 -3 OPM %7.466.32 -PBDT1.110.87 28 PBT0.900.64 41 NP0.650.48 35
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