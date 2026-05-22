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Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 7.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.39% to Rs 26.13 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 7.55% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.63% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 114.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.1332.02 -18 114.04121.06 -6 OPM %6.084.47 -5.924.73 - PBDT1.100.93 18 4.443.27 36 PBT0.890.71 25 3.592.37 51 NP0.570.53 8 2.651.60 66

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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