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Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.16% to Rs 365.43 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 15.77% to Rs 39.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.16% to Rs 365.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.39% to Rs 131.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 1252.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1115.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales365.43306.66 19 1252.931115.76 12 OPM %15.1015.34 -14.4313.85 - PBDT57.2349.66 15 190.22165.16 15 PBT53.6346.90 14 176.62154.87 14 NP39.7834.36 16 131.19114.69 14

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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