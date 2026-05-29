Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.16% to Rs 365.43 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 15.77% to Rs 39.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.16% to Rs 365.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.39% to Rs 131.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 1252.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1115.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.