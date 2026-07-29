Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 17.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 17.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 318.13 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 17.12% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 318.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 239.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales318.13239.08 33 OPM %13.4314.64 -PBDT44.6937.81 18 PBT40.8734.88 17 NP30.3825.94 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sugs Lloyd consolidated net profit rises 30.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

The Phoenix Mills slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 297 cr

AGI Greenpac rises after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY; EBITDA margin expands

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story