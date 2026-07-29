Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 17.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 318.13 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 17.12% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 318.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 239.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.318.13239.0813.4314.6444.6937.8140.8734.8830.3825.94

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