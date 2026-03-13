Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects bags contract for user fee collection from NHAI

Hazoor Multi Projects bags contract for user fee collection from NHAI

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection agency at Chowlaggere fee plaza At Km. 193.020 for the use of Four laning of Hassan (Existing Km. 189+700, Designed Ch. 184+912) to Maranahally (Existing Km. 237+000, Design Ch. 230+060) Section of NH-48 in the state of Karnataka and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The one-year contract is worth Rs 27.15 crore.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

