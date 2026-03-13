Hazoor Multi Projects bags NHAI user fee collection contract in Karnataka

Hazoor Multi Projects said it has bagged a letter of award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection at the Chowlaggere fee plaza on NH-48, covering the Hassan to Maranahally four-laning stretch in Karnataka.

The contract, awarded through competitive e-tendering, also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and recouping consumable items. It is for a period of one year, with a total consideration of Rs 27.16 crore.

The order is awarded by a domestic entity. The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in NHAI, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.