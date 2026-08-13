Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit declines 97.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.53% to Rs 119.66 croreNet profit of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 97.82% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.53% to Rs 119.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales119.66180.02 -34 OPM %84.4814.40 -PBDT92.9820.91 345 PBT2.1019.51 -89 NP0.3013.79 -98
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