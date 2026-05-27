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Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit rises 92.97% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sales decline 36.50% to Rs 158.41 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 92.97% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.50% to Rs 158.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.78% to Rs 42.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.11% to Rs 579.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 637.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales158.41249.47 -37 579.58637.68 -9 OPM %80.1818.03 -44.7213.87 - PBDT126.3342.48 197 230.9480.18 188 PBT44.9623.44 92 59.5556.39 6 NP32.3816.78 93 42.6939.98 7

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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