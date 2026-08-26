Hazoor Multi Projects secures Paranur Fee Plaza toll collection contract

Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engaging as the Contactor for collection of user fee at Paranur Fee Plaza at km 52.820 for the section from km 28.000 to km 74.500 (Tambaram-Tindivanam Section) on NH - 45 in the State of Tamil Nadu and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The project is valued at Rs 193.85 crore.