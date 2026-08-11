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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects secures toll collection and facilities maintenance contract from NHAI

Hazoor Multi Projects secures toll collection and facilities maintenance contract from NHAI

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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At Ramnagar fee plaza on New NH27 in Madhya Pradesh

Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engaging as the Contactor for collection of user fee at Ramnagar fee plaza at Km 1280.370 from Baran Shivpuri section from Km 1251.814 to 1305.087 on New NH27 in the State of Madhya Pradesh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract is worth Rs 24.33 crore.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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