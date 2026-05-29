HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 32.97 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers declined 22.49% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.43% to Rs 11.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 116.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.