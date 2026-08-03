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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 305.26% in the June 2026 quarter

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 305.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 27.75 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers rose 305.26% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.7523.76 17 OPM %26.8527.48 -PBDT4.532.51 80 PBT2.480.53 368 NP1.540.38 305

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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