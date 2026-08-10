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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of HB Leasing & Finance Co reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-625.00-200.00 -PBDT-0.25-0.08 -213 PBT-0.25-0.08 -213 NP-0.25-0.08 -213

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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