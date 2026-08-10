HB Portfolio consolidated net profit rises 158.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 10.36 croreNet profit of HB Portfolio rose 158.26% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.367.70 35 OPM %59.9446.88 -PBDT6.303.64 73 PBT6.113.43 78 NP5.632.18 158
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