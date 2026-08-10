HB Portfolio consolidated net profit rises 158.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 10.36 crore

Net profit of HB Portfolio rose 158.26% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.367.7059.9446.886.303.646.113.435.632.18

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