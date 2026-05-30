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HB Portfolio reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales rise 173.26% to Rs 11.75 crore

Net Loss of HB Portfolio reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 173.26% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.74% to Rs 26.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.754.30 173 26.8027.84 -4 OPM %-29.62-43.26 -8.779.52 - PBDT-3.39-1.77 -92 2.572.78 -8 PBT-3.55-2.08 -71 1.841.95 -6 NP-3.44-3.06 -12 0.27-0.05 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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