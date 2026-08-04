HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 6.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 10.09 croreNet profit of HB Stockholdings rose 6.57% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.0910.10 0 OPM %89.4089.21 -PBDT8.748.69 1 PBT8.688.59 1 NP7.957.46 7
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