Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 6.57% in the June 2026 quarter

HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 6.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 10.09 crore

Net profit of HB Stockholdings rose 6.57% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.0910.10 0 OPM %89.4089.21 -PBDT8.748.69 1 PBT8.688.59 1 NP7.957.46 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 168.85% in the June 2026 quarter

GKW standalone net profit declines 21.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Mastek's US arm inks strategic partnership with Innovaccer for AI healthcare solutions

HCL Technologies completes acquisition of HPE's Telco Solutions business

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Next Story