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HBG Hotels consolidated net profit declines 97.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 8.57 crore

Net profit of HBG Hotels declined 97.58% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.08% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.78% to Rs 28.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.578.14 5 28.0828.59 -2 OPM %28.2418.55 -25.3936.20 - PBDT2.081.19 75 5.598.70 -36 PBT1.490.71 110 3.706.87 -46 NP1.2451.31 -98 2.7656.10 -95

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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