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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBG Hotels consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

HBG Hotels consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of HBG Hotels rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.415.76 11 OPM %17.3219.97 -PBDT0.780.76 3 PBT0.320.28 14 NP0.260.22 18

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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