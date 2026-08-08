HBL Engineering consolidated net profit declines 23.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 638.03 crore

Net profit of HBL Engineering declined 23.86% to Rs 109.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 638.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.638.03601.7723.0031.88161.89205.16149.46193.62109.08143.27

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