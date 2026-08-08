HBL Engineering consolidated net profit declines 23.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 638.03 croreNet profit of HBL Engineering declined 23.86% to Rs 109.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 638.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales638.03601.77 6 OPM %23.0031.88 -PBDT161.89205.16 -21 PBT149.46193.62 -23 NP109.08143.27 -24
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